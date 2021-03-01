Three injured in three vehicle crash in Gogebic County Friday evening

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - At least three people were injured during a three-vehicle crash in Gogebic County Friday evening.

According to the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, troopers responded to US-2 at Powderhorn Road for a three-vehicle crash at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 26.

MSP says investigation shows 26-year-old Cameron Crawford, of Anoka, Minn., was driving a Nissan Altima and disregarded the stop sign at the end of Powderhorn Road. He continued onto US-2, where his vehicle was hit by a westbound Toyota Sienna Minivan driven by 60-year-old Susan Rhoads, of Duluth, Minn.

Crawford’s Nissan spun around and struck a Dodge pickup truck, driven by 35-year-old Andrew Drilling, of Cadott, Wis., who was waiting at the stop sign at Puritan Road.

The Nissan continued to slide and hit the telephone pole on the corner of US-2 and Puritan Road, knocking it partially over.

Crawford was uninjured in the crash, but two of his three passengers, 18-year-old Dylan Schwerdtfeger and 17-year-old Dezirae Mork, both of Deer Park, Wis., suffered minor internal injuries. They were transported to Duluth, Minn. for treatment. MSP says they are expected to make a full recovery.

Crawford’s third passenger, 28-year-old Kayla Breit, of Minneapolis, Minn., was treated for her injuries and later released from Aspirus Ironwood Hospital.

Drilling, Susan Rhoads and her passenger, 18-year-old Thomas Rhoads, of Duluth, Minn., were not injured in the crash.

MSP said that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but said that Crawford did tell police he didn’t see the stop sign at the end of Powderhorn Road at US-2. Crawford was cited for disregarding a stop sign, MSP said.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office and Aspirus ambulance services assisted the MSP at the scene.

