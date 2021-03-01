Advertisement

State Fire Marshal hopes to reduce fire deaths in Michigan

In 2020, there were 123 fire deaths in Michigan, including 11 in Upper Michigan.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has created a website in an effort to bring awareness about the importance of fire safety in Michigan homes. In 2020, there were 123 fire deaths in Michigan, including 11 in Upper Michigan.

On the website, there are helpful tips that include how to check smoke detectors and instructions on creating a family escape plan. There are also a variety of safety videos and statistics.

In a recent visit to the Upper Peninsula, TV6 talked with Michigan Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. He highlighted just how important it is for families to create an escape plan. “What we’re finding in trends in 2020 is the majority of our fires, almost 50 percent of our fires, start in the living room and one of the things we see with a fire that starts in the living room is that it cuts off the ability to use the front door, so we want everybody to have two ways out of every room that they’re in,” he said.

It is especially important to pay attention to candles and space heaters in the winter months, as these are two of the leading causes of fires in the state.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia found in home in Calumet
Marquette Branch Prison officer stabbed, assaulted by inmate Saturday
Mugshot for Andrew Seibold.
Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
4th Annual Snow Show in Michigamme
New and vintage snowmobiles showcased at 4th Annual Snow Show
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
5 Upper Michigan businesses, 1 Wisconsin business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Latest News

Richardson Jewelers Sign
Richardson Jewelers celebrating women
Rock House and Mine Shaft in Houghton. FILE.
Appeal dismissed for Rock House in Houghton
Bay College West offers dental assistant program
Bay College West offers dental assistant program
Michigan State Fire Marshal hopes to reduce fire fatalities
Michigan State Fire Marshal hopes to reduce fire fatalities
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is coming to Upper Michigan
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is coming to Upper Michigan