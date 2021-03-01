State Fire Marshal hopes to reduce fire deaths in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has created a website in an effort to bring awareness about the importance of fire safety in Michigan homes. In 2020, there were 123 fire deaths in Michigan, including 11 in Upper Michigan.

On the website, there are helpful tips that include how to check smoke detectors and instructions on creating a family escape plan. There are also a variety of safety videos and statistics.

In a recent visit to the Upper Peninsula, TV6 talked with Michigan Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. He highlighted just how important it is for families to create an escape plan. “What we’re finding in trends in 2020 is the majority of our fires, almost 50 percent of our fires, start in the living room and one of the things we see with a fire that starts in the living room is that it cuts off the ability to use the front door, so we want everybody to have two ways out of every room that they’re in,” he said.

It is especially important to pay attention to candles and space heaters in the winter months, as these are two of the leading causes of fires in the state.

