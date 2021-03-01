Advertisement

Ryan Report - February 28, 2021

This week, Don Ryan revisits an episode filmed in the TV6 Studio in early 2020 with two longtime MHSAA referees.
By Don Ryan
Mar. 1, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan revisits an episode filmed in the TV6 Studio in early 2020 with two longtime MHSAA referees.

Ryan is joined by Michigan High School Athletic Association (MSHAA) veteran referees, Gene Aho and David St. Onge.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

