Rep. LaFave to host office hours March 6

Office hours will be held in Hermansville, Nahma and Quinnesec.
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Beau LaFave Monday invited constituents to participate in his upcoming office hours.

Rep. LaFave will host gatherings in three different communities within his district.

He will be available from 11:00 a.m. to Noon central on March 6 at Wildwood Restaurant, located at W5376 US-2 in Hermansville. LaFave will also be available from 2:30 p.m.to 3:30 p.m. eastern at The Nahma Inn, located at 13747 Main St. in Nahma. Finally, he will be available from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. central at Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill, located at 1157 Quinnesec Ave. in Quinnesec.

“Office hours are a great time for people to directly ask me anything they want to know about how our work at the state Capitol affects the Upper Peninsula,” said Rep. LaFave. “These gatherings have always been a priority for my office, and I hope anyone that has a concern or comment to share will join me on March 6.”

LaFave represents Michigan’s 108th District, which includes Delta, Dickinson, and Menominee counties.

Anyone who is unable to attend, can share their thoughts or set up a virtual meeting by contacting LaFave’s office at 517-373-0156 or BeauLaFave@house.mi.gov.

