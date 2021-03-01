Public Health Delta, Menominee Counties gave more than 1,000 vaccines last week

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing its weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, PHDM received 1,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. All 1,000 doses were shipped to the Delta County office and none were shipped to the Menominee County office.

PHDM also received 400 second doses this week. The shipment of vaccine was delayed this week due to winter weather in Memphis, Tenn. Unfortunately, the delayed shipment resulted in the cancellation of one clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 23. This clinic has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2.

During the week of Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, PHDM held four clinics and administered 1,037 doses (769 first doses and 268 second doses) to those 65 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders, jail staff and pre-K through 12th grade teachers. One of the clinics was a second dose clinic held at Bay College and one second dose clinic was held at the Menominee County PHDM office. Two first dose clinics were held at Bay College.

PHDM has attempted to contact everyone on the wait list, and will begin taking appointments for those who are in eligible populations with an online registration option. Information about making appointments will be released soon and available online at www.phdm.org.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience on allowing PHDM to get through the wait list so we can begin a more efficient registration process,” the health department said.

