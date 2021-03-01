Advertisement

Public Health Delta, Menominee Counties gave more than 1,000 vaccines last week

769 first doses and 268 second doses were administered in Escanaba and Menominee.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing its weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, PHDM received 1,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. All 1,000 doses were shipped to the Delta County office and none were shipped to the Menominee County office.

PHDM also received 400 second doses this week. The shipment of vaccine was delayed this week due to winter weather in Memphis, Tenn. Unfortunately, the delayed shipment resulted in the cancellation of one clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 23. This clinic has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2.

During the week of Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, PHDM held four clinics and administered 1,037 doses (769 first doses and 268 second doses) to those 65 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders, jail staff and pre-K through 12th grade teachers. One of the clinics was a second dose clinic held at Bay College and one second dose clinic was held at the Menominee County PHDM office. Two first dose clinics were held at Bay College.

PHDM has attempted to contact everyone on the wait list, and will begin taking appointments for those who are in eligible populations with an online registration option. Information about making appointments will be released soon and available online at www.phdm.org.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience on allowing PHDM to get through the wait list so we can begin a more efficient registration process,” the health department said.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia found in home in Calumet
Mugshot for Andrew Seibold.
Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
4th Annual Snow Show in Michigamme
New and vintage snowmobiles showcased at 4th Annual Snow Show
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
5 Upper Michigan businesses, 1 Wisconsin business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Occasional heavy snowfall and 25+ mph wind gusts to impact driving conditions and reduce...
Snowy, blustery Sunday as February draws to a close

Latest News

In U.S. trials, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot is considered 72% effective with 86%...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved as decline in COVID-19 cases stalls
New York State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (second row, second from right) presented Joy...
Elderly couple who found love during COVID-19 get vaccinated before wedding
In the midst of a tough winter, the love between two 94-year-olds in New York blossomed, and...
After COVID-19 vaccines, elderly couple from NY look forward to married life
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy