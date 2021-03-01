Advertisement

Only Dental Assistant Program in Upper Michigan to be offered in Iron Mountain

The John Fornetti Dental Center and Bay College West teamed together for the program.
Dr. Fornetti and his dental assistant work on a patient.
Dr. Fornetti and his dental assistant work on a patient.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The only dental assistant program in Upper Michigan will soon be offered in Iron Mountain.

“Dental assisting is a unique profession it really is,” said Dr. John Fornetti with the John Fornetti Dental Center.

He says that’s why he teamed with Bay College West, because the need is there.

“It would be very rare for us to get a dental assistant that has experience, so to meet those need this will fill a fantastic void,” said Dr. Fornetti.

The class consists of lectures every Monday and Thursday evening, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. central time, at Bay College West. There will be hands-on experience with clinicals every Wednesday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. central time, at the John Fornetti Dental Center.

“To come into this facility and then learn the clinical parts, right in a clinical setting,” said Dr. Fornetti.

Not only that, the two instructors, Meghan Olson, a Registered Dental Hygienist, and Paula Wender, a Registered Dental Assistant, of the John Fornetti Dental Center will lead this program. The two have nearly 40 years’ experience combined of dental assisting and will be training students on all equipment and instrumentation with the most current methods.

students and staff will be wearing full PPE during the clinicals, including a double mask, gloves, and a gown.

The cost is $2,500.00 per person but Gina Wollner, the dean at Bay College West, says a lot of research went into this program and that price.

“We’re really doing a small number, we’re trying to make this as affordable as possible,” she explained.

Students will also receive job interview coaching and upon request, a recommendation letter describing their training and experience. This 9-week, 80-hour program runs from March 29 to May 27 and you must sign up before March 10th. To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

