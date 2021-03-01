Norlite Nursing Home gradually reopens towards full operation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Norlite Nursing Home in Marquette is gradually moving forward with the reopening process.

The nursing home took a hard hit at the start of the pandemic. Norlite reported the first COVID-19 related death in Marquette County.

However, administrator Wayne Johnson said the facility has been able to bounce back since then and continues to progress.

“April 30 was our last residential case here,” Johnson said.

Now restrictions are loosening up and more people are allowed in.

“Visitation has slowly opened,” he said. “We’re at a point right now where it’s by appointment only. It is in a supervised area.”

Johnson said Norlite has been taking the necessary steps to ensure their staff and residents are safe and can return to a somewhat normal day to day life.

“We’re in a good spot compared to national averages; however, protocols have not changed.”

Although, 95% of residents and 75% of staff have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health screenings are still required everyday for staff and visitors.

COVID-19 tests are still being administered once a week to staff.

“They still need to watch for symptoms and report those,” Johnson said. “We are implementing the highest mitigation strategies we can in order to protect our resident and staff population.”

Now that it’s been two weeks since the last round of vaccinations, Johnson said the facility is looking to expand. They are accepting more admissions and have open positions for frontline workers.

The goal is to get back in full swing within the next few months.

