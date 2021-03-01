NMU’s Kuhn strikes again as GLIAC Basketball Player of the Week

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Makaylee Kuhn of Northern Michigan University women’s basketball has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) North Player of the Week for the third time this season, as announced by the conference Monday.

The sophomore averaged 36.5 points last weekend in a two-game series sweep of Purdue Northwest.

Kuhn had 34 points in the first game, a 73-61 win, and came just one rebound short of a double-double with 9 boards.

The Hilbert, Wis. native scored a career-high 39 points in the final game of the series, a 65-55 win over the Pride. She again led the Wildcats in rebounding with seven and also contributed two blocks and two steals.

NMU returns to action tomorrow as they host Davenport in the first round of the 2021 GLIAC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

