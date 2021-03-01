Advertisement

NMU’s Kuhn strikes again as GLIAC Basketball Player of the Week

Courtesy: GLIAC
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Makaylee Kuhn of Northern Michigan University women’s basketball has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) North Player of the Week for the third time this season, as announced by the conference Monday.

The sophomore averaged 36.5 points last weekend in a two-game series sweep of Purdue Northwest.

Kuhn had 34 points in the first game, a 73-61 win, and came just one rebound short of a double-double with 9 boards.

The Hilbert, Wis. native scored a career-high 39 points in the final game of the series, a 65-55 win over the Pride. She again led the Wildcats in rebounding with seven and also contributed two blocks and two steals.

NMU returns to action tomorrow as they host Davenport in the first round of the 2021 GLIAC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia found in home in Calumet
Mugshot for Andrew Seibold.
Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
4th Annual Snow Show in Michigamme
New and vintage snowmobiles showcased at 4th Annual Snow Show
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
5 Upper Michigan businesses, 1 Wisconsin business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Occasional heavy snowfall and 25+ mph wind gusts to impact driving conditions and reduce...
Snowy, blustery Sunday as February draws to a close

Latest News

Michigan Tech’s White chalks up another GLIAC Basketball honor
Michigan Tech has two WCHA Players of the Week
Jacqueline Smith wins GLIAC North Player of the Week
Smith Collects First GLIAC North Volleyball Player of the Week Award
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally late to to beat Clippers 105-100