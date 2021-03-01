Advertisement

Monday: Chilly & blustery start to March plus lake effect snow in the NW wind belts

Morning lows in the 0s with wind gusts over 25 mph
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The winter storm producing widespread snow in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday has exited the region, leaving for cold arctic air to build in. The chilly airmass works with the open waters of Lake Superior to produce lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts for Monday.

Snow showers taper off Monday evening as high pressure aloft enforces drying and warmer air to enter the U.P. SW winds gusting over 30 mph is possible during the quick transition of colder to warmer air.

A slightly cooler than average temperature trend occurs into midweek, with a chance of lake effect snow showers from the initial cooling sequence on Thursday.

Monday: Chance of lake effect snow in the NW wind belts, becoming mostly sunny west and south; blustery with NW wind gusts over 25 mph

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness and warmer; breezy with SW wind gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug paraphernalia found in home in Calumet
Mugshot for Andrew Seibold.
Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
4th Annual Snow Show in Michigamme
New and vintage snowmobiles showcased at 4th Annual Snow Show
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
5 Upper Michigan businesses, 1 Wisconsin business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Occasional heavy snowfall and 25+ mph wind gusts to impact driving conditions and reduce...
Snowy, blustery Sunday as February draws to a close

Latest News

Occasional heavy snowfall and 25+ mph wind gusts to impact driving conditions and reduce...
Snowy, blustery Sunday as February draws to a close
Karl Bohnak: 2/26/2021
A Mild Saturday with Some Snow on Sunday
breezy
Warmer trend ahead with some snow chances
Karl Bohnak's Weather: 2/25/2021
Gusty Southerly Winds Means a Warmup on Friday