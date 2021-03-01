Monday: Chilly & blustery start to March plus lake effect snow in the NW wind belts

The winter storm producing widespread snow in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday has exited the region, leaving for cold arctic air to build in. The chilly airmass works with the open waters of Lake Superior to produce lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts for Monday.

Snow showers taper off Monday evening as high pressure aloft enforces drying and warmer air to enter the U.P. SW winds gusting over 30 mph is possible during the quick transition of colder to warmer air.

A slightly cooler than average temperature trend occurs into midweek, with a chance of lake effect snow showers from the initial cooling sequence on Thursday.

Monday: Chance of lake effect snow in the NW wind belts, becoming mostly sunny west and south; blustery with NW wind gusts over 25 mph

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness and warmer; breezy with SW wind gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

