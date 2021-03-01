Michigan Tech’s White chalks up another GLIAC Basketball honor

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced weekly awards following the final week of the Men’s Basketball regular season. Michigan Tech junior guard Owen White claimed GLIAC Men’s Basketball North Division Player of the Week, while Ashland sophomore guard Brandon Haraway captured South Division accolades.

NORTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Owen White -Michigan Tech

White led the Huskies with 21 points in Friday afternoon’s 70-65 road win over Wisconsin-Parkside. He shot 8-for-14 from the floor and nabbed seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block over 37 minutes. Saturday, White posted 20 points to bring his weekend total to 41. White shot 6-for-13 with six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Huskies 69-47 win. White was Michigan Tech’s leading scorer and rebounder at 21.2 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Rhinelander, Wisconsin native has 10 games of 20 or more points and marked a season-high 30-point performance against Grand Valley State on February 2

SOUTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Brandon Haraway - Ashland

Haraway helped lead the Eagles to a pair of wins last week over visiting Lake Superior State which lifted Ashland (11-8, 11-7 GLIAC) to the No. 5 seed and a bye in this week’s GLIAC Tournament. The Norwalk, Ohio native averaged 20.5 points, five rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game last week while shooting 56 percent (14-for-25) from the floor and 83 percent (10-for-12) from the free throw line. He also hit three 3-pointers. Haraway scored 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting in a 78-60 win on Friday night at Kates Gymnasium. He also had three rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes. In Saturday’s 84-73 win, Haraway went for 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

HONORABLE MENTION

NORTH: Jimmy Scholler (FSU), Vinson Sigmon jr. (UWP)

SOUTH: Isaac Gassman (GVSU), Brailen Neely (WSU), Maurion Scott (NU),

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.