Michigan Tech women’s basketball on a red hot run heading into the postseason

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s basketball team is heading into the postseason as GLIAC regular season champions.

After a two point loss to Northwood all the way back at the beginning of January, the Huskies have rattled off 15 straight wins to finish the regular season 17-1, and ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Those wins haven’t always been easy, the last four to close out the season all coming down to the wire. But the team has to feel confident at this point in the season. Head coach Sam Hoyt’s squad have proven they can beat anyone in the GLIAC.

“Every single game, all season long, has been a battle,” said Hoyt. “The conference is very balanced, as you can see in scores any given night, but I thought, just overall, we persevered and persisted. We’ve gotten better every single game, and we’ve closed out a lot of close games.”

The huskies will start the GLIAC tournament on Thursday. Their opponent is still to be determined. The first round begins on Tuesday.

