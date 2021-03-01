Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard and U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI) are responding to reports of substandard food served to troops while on deployment in Washington, D.C.

According to TV6 sources, some food provided to Guard troops was not edible. A Barstool Sports post shares photos it received on the matter.

The Michigan National guard released the following statement to TV6 and Gray News when asked for more information:

“The Michigan National Guard finds the reports of undercooked and poorly prepared food provided to our service members in Washington, D.C. very concerning. The firsthand accounts and pictures of undercooked food being served clearly shows that what is being given to Michigan’s service members is unacceptable. As soon as the first reports were received, Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer called Acting Secretary of the Army John E. Whitley to communicate Michigan’s concerns. Other Michigan senior leaders also engaged at the highest levels of the federal government to inform those in charge and to ensure that they knew of our displeasure with the conditions. Every assurance was given that the issue would be addressed and corrected.

“The Post Inaugural Security Mission is a multi-state taskforce, including Michigan’s 1,000 personnel, under the command and control of the Washington D.C. National Guard. A decision was made by the leadership in Washington, D.C., to provide contracted meal service for the troops there. This contract was awarded and is monitored by the National Guard Bureau. Michigan’s Adjutant General has communicated all concerns directly to the Chief of the National Guard, General Daniel R. Hokanson, who has engaged to address the reported shortcomings of the current food service contract.

“The health and wellbeing of our Michigan National Guard service members is paramount to their success as they continue to serve in missions in the United States and around the globe. Senior leaders of the Michigan National Guard will remain personally engaged with this issue and will continue to push for accountability and a solution to the ill-prepared meals being served.

“The troops are scheduled to return to Michigan shortly after March 12, the agreed upon end date for this deployment.”

After reaching out to Rep. Bergman’s office for more information, and received the following response from his Communications Director, James Hogge:

“Rep. Bergman visited with many of the troops from the First District that are in D.C. over the past week, and this issue was a topic of discussion. Per the soldiers, the food issues have been remedied, but we are still looking into it as a team to see how this happened and ensure this doesn’t happen again. As he has made very clear, Rep. Bergman believes it’s past time to get our National Guard troops back home to Michigan.”

Here’s a post from Bergman, who visited with the Michigan troops last week.

