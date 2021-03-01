Maryland handles Michigan State 73-55 in bubble-team matchup

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 22 points and Maryland led throughout in picking up an important 73-55 win over Michigan State. The game matched a pair of hot bubble teams with Michigan State coming in on a three-game win steak including victories over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, and Maryland arriving with four consecutive conference wins. Maryland scored the first 11 points in a run that included a trio of 3-pointers, led by 10 at halftime and then fended off a brief Spartans charge midway through the second half. Joshua Langford scored 12 points and Aaron Henry 11 for Michigan State.

