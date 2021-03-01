Advertisement

Marquette Branch Prison officer stabbed, assaulted by inmate Saturday

A female officer was stabbed and punched by a maximum security prisoner as she was releasing inmates to go to the yard at about 4:00 p.m. Feb. 27.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Branch Prison corrections officer is recovering following an assault by an inmate Saturday afternoon.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) spokesperson, Chris Gautz, a female officer was stabbed and punched by a maximum security prisoner as she was releasing inmates to go to the yard at about 4:00 p.m. Feb. 27.

As she defended herself, being knocked to the ground in the process, other officers responded quickly to get the prisoner away from the officer, Gautz said.

Gautz said the officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released the same day.

“We are thankful to hear the officer is doing well and also thankful for the actions of the officers who assisted,” Gautz said.

No other details on the incident were made available.

