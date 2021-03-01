Marinette County weight restrictions to take effect afternoon of March 12

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - Marinette County highway seasonal weight restrictions will become effective at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 (Pursuant to the Marinette County Code of Ordinance Chapter 22.04 and Wisconsin State Statues 349.16).

In an effort to protect Marinette County highways, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol may enforce the spring weight restrictions on all county trunk highways.

Spring weight limit restrictions are a necessity for the economic longevity and immediate structural stability of highways that, without restrictions, will seriously deteriorate when the underlying ground is weak and mushy from melting frost.

All county highway (lettered roads) restrictions shall be posted for 6 tons maximum per single axle and 10 ton maximum per tandem axle group. The maximum gross vehicle weight is 26 tons.

All non-divisible overweight permits will be suspended at this time. Permits to exceed these limits may be granted on a limited basis.

Highway maintenance vehicles, school buses, emergency public safety and utility vehicles, sewage haulers, solid waste haulers, and leachate removal trucks are exempt from the load restrictions.

This notice does not include town roads. Towns will need to be contacted directly for the status of their weight restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.