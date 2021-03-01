LEO: Preliminary data shows 62 worker deaths reported in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Preliminary data released Monday by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) shows 62 worker deaths were reported in 2020 statewide.

These are incidents that were reported to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) which is believed to be covered by the MIOSH Act.

“Employers and employees are urged to use extreme care and safety diligence in all work activities,” LEO said in a release.

Three of these fatal incidents, described below, were in Upper Michigan. The descriptions below reflect information provided to MIOSHA at the initial report of the incident and is not the result of the official MIOSHA investigation.

Sagola: On March 6, 2020, a 53-year-old dryer technician had been conducting cleaning activities, with the use of an air wand, on a catwalk approximately 23-feet above the ground. During the cleaning task, he fell through the catwalk’s guardrail system and sustained fatal injuries.

Gwinn: On March 13, 2020, a 23-year-old volunteer firefighter was performing firefighting operations on a tri-level residence. During the structure fire, the firefighter partially fell through floor joists on the upper level of the residence. A “mayday” was issued from other firefighters inside the residence. An emergency response team was assembled and entered the residence to extract the fallen firefighter. He was evacuated from the scene and pronounced dead en-route to the hospital.

Munising: On Oct. 1, 2020, a 72-year-old staff forester stopped at a contractor’s garage to drop off a map. Nobody was at the garage, so he left the map on the driver seat of the contractor’s vehicle. Another contractor found the victim sometime later pinned between both vehicles. The contractor saw that the victim’s vehicle was running, so they put it in park, removed the victim, and called 911.

The full report of preliminary data on fatal workplace incidents statewide in 2020, can be found by clicking here.

So far in 2021, there are two reports statewide, with one happening in Iron County’s Bates Township. A 56-year-old construction flagger was hit and pinned between two vehicles. Updates for 2021 incidents can be seen by clicking here.

If you need help or assistance in ensuring your workplace is safe, MIOSHA has resources to help. The Consultation Education and Training (CET) Division provides workplace safety and health training and consultations to employers and employees throughout Michigan free of charge. Contact CET at 800-866-4674 or submit a request online at www.michigan.gov/cetrca.

“Every life is precious. Our mutual goal must be that every employee goes home at the end of every shift,” LEO said in a release.

To report fatalities/catastrophes in the workplace, call MIOSHA at 800-858-0397.

