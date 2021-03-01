Intruder arrested after breaking and entering at Norway home

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - An intruder was arrested following a breaking and entering at a Norway home on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Norway City Police Department, officers responded to 304 C Street in Norway after a 911 call about an intruder came in at 4:04 p.m. Feb. 28.

The police said that when officers were on their way to the scene, the suspect fled the home. Officers were told the suspect was a man wearing dark clothing.

After arriving at the home, officers saw the suspect had left through the back door, where officers were able to track the suspect’s footprints into a wooded area south of the home. While tracking the man, police say they were informed he entered the home at 303 C Street.

Officers surrounded the home, but the suspect did not respond to officers requests. The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated and a CIRT negotiator was able to make contact with the suspect by phone, where he agreed to come out, and he then he was arrested and jailed at the Dickinson County Jail.

No name or other information has been released.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and CIRT members assisted the Norway City Police Department in the investigation.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

