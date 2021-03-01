Advertisement

Interior demolition resumes at Presque Isle Power Plant

We Energies began the demolition work in June 2020 and anticipates work at the site will be completed in 2022.
Demolition work continues at the former Presque Isle Power Plant in Marquette, as seen here on...
Demolition work continues at the former Presque Isle Power Plant in Marquette, as seen here on March 1, 2021.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Interior demolition work has resumed at the Presque Isle Power Plant after it was halted last month because of a problem with excessive dust.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, interior demolition at the main plant continued two weeks ago. However, baghouse demolition won’t restart until the temperatures warm up so crews can use a water spray or a mister to contain any dust.

The baghouse filtered emissions when the plant was operating. We Energies began the demolition work in June 2020 and anticipates work at the site will be completed in 2022.

EGLE’s spokesperson says department staff took baghouse samples and sent them to be tested for asbestos. They came back as non-detect. EGLE has not identified any asbestos abatement issues with the work that has taken place. The samples are also being tested for heavy metals, and those results are pending. EGLE says it has not disciplined We Energies.

In a statement to TV6, We Energies said, “We continue working with EGLE as we safely dismantle the Presque Isle Power Plant.”

The contractor, Brandenburg, has provided EGLE with a project fugitive dust plan. EGLE says it has not received any other dust complaints from the public since it ordered a halt to the baghouse demolition.

