GINCC continues planning for West End Winter Wonderland March 13

ISHPEMING, Mich. (GINCC Press Release/WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is moving forward with planning the West End Winter Wonderland.

This year’s event will take place at Al Quaal Recreation Area on Saturday, March 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The GINCC will be following a COVID-19 mitigation plan to reduce gathering size and keeping all activities outside. This will be a much different event comparted to past WEWW. Primarily it will focus on drawing families for an afternoon of structured winter activities.

Activities will include sledding at the gully hill behind Birchview School, snowshoeing on the Baby Lake Trail and snow sculpting in the field on the north side of the park.

To make it fun and unique, the GINCC is encouraging families to build a cardboard sled at home and bring it to slide on, the snowshoe scramble will have a mystery message encoded along the trail to un-cypher and the snow sculping will be open to all creative ideas such snow statues or snow forts.

People are encouraged to bring their own equipment for all activities. Wilderness Sports with a limited number of snowshoes to use and West End Ski & Trail will be onsite with snow bike demos.

Participants will all be entered into a prize drawing and free giveaways will be provided. Pre-registration is required and cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family. To register go to Eventbrite: https://ginccweww.eventbrite.com for more information check out the GINCC Facebook event page or go to www.gincc.org. Pre-registration is required.

The event is sponsored by the GINCC Rock Stars: Northern Michigan University, TruNorth Federal Credit Union, Bell Auxiliary, Upper Peninsula Power Company, Cleveland-Cliffs and Eagle Mine.

Copyright 2021 GINCC via WLUC. All rights reserved.