Eagle Radio 95.1 pledges $12K to Soo Theatre Exterior Restoration Capital Campaign

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (Press Release) - Eagle Radio 95.1 in Sault Ste. Marie, owned by Tim and Lindsay Ellis, met with Soo Theatre Board President Nancy Kirkpatrick and Executive Director Colleen Arbic this past week, to present a $12,000 check to be used toward the restoration of the Soo Theatre.

Tim and Lindsay Ellis of Eagle Radio 95.1 specifically pledged the $12,000 as in-kind radio time to be used at the Theatre’s discretion to promote the Exterior Restoration Capital Campaign, upcoming performances and programs, and to be used as an incentive to encourage other business donations toward the campaign.

Colleen Arbic, Soo Theatre Executive Director, said “We very much appreciate Tim and Lindsay Ellis’ commitment to the Theatre’s exterior restoration efforts, and are so thankful for their generous pledge of $12,000 in radio time. This donation will undoubtedly help us spread the word on our project to a much greater extent.”

Tim Ellis, owner of Eagle Radio 95.1 stated, “Our passion for performing arts, music and theatre is a natural fit for this partnership. We believe great benefits and opportunities are to come from maximized use of our historic theatre and encourage others passionate about the impacts of performing arts to consider a donation. This beautiful building is the jewel of our downtown, and it’s time to truly make her shine, again. Lindsay and I could not be prouder to support this effort.”

The Exterior Restoration campaign is seeking to raise over $640,500 to light up the marquee, repair the masonry arch above the marquee, replace “leaky” windows and doors, repair brick walls, improve entrances in the back and front, and bring back the original beauty of the building. It will not only make the building look better, it will improve energy efficiency, make the entrances more inviting, and make it easier to continue with inside renovation and restoration.

The Board would like to thank all of the people who have supported our efforts to upgrade the building and our programming of education and performance at the historic Soo Theatre.

You can read more about Eagle Radio 95.1 at https://www.facebook.com/EagleRadio951/ or tune in to 95.1 FM.

For further information regarding the Soo Theatre and the capital campaign, please visit www.sootheatre.org, contact Justin Knepper at justin.d.knepper@gmail.com, or call him at 906-630-0579.

Copyright 2021 Press Release from Eagle Radio 95.1 and Soo Theatre, via WLUC. All rights reserved.