Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally late to to beat Clippers 105-100

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-100. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked a closing 9-0 run to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. The Bucks won for the first time in 11 games this season when trailing after three quarters. Kawhi Leonard’s potential tying 3-point attempt bounced off the front rim in the last 10 seconds. Khris Middleton got the rebound and sealed it with two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 35 points in four straight games. He’s the first Bucks player to do that since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from Jan. 6-14, 1973. Leonard scored 25 points.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Andrew Seibold.
Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
5 Upper Michigan businesses, 1 Wisconsin business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore as seen by boat on Lake Superior.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sees record year in 2020 during pandemic
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

Michigan State forward Aaron Henry, right, goes up for a shot against Maryland forward Donta...
Maryland handles Michigan State 73-55 in bubble-team matchup
MTU women's coach Sam Hoyt cuts the net after her team captures the GLIAC regular season title.
Michigan Tech women’s basketball on a red hot run heading into the postseason
Wakefield-Marenisco's Matthew Montie (#40)
Wakefield-Marenisco basketball player surprises with a donation
Illinois's Andre Curbelo drives past Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice during the first half of an...
Illini win 74-69 as Wisconsin’s Trice-led rally falls short