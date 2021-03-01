Alert: Wakefield residents asked to boil water before consuming

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Wakefield residents are being asked to boil their water before consuming it following a communication error within the city’s water system.

According to the City of Wakefield, on Sunday, Feb. 28, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the city experienced a communication error between the city’s water pump station, and the city’s two water towers, which resulted in below-average water levels within the towers. City staff restored pressure around 6:00 p.m. Sunday and the water system returned to normal operations by 10:00 p.m.

Water towers are used to pressurize water for distribution. The city’s two water towers are located high above the water distribution system, which ensures hydrostatic pressure, driven by gravity, and forces the water down and through the water system. Additionally, water towers provide emergency storage for fire protection.

Due to the water system’s significant loss in water pressure and considering the incident’s length of time, the city is issuing a Boil Advisory. While under the advisory, residents should not drink the water without boiling the water first. Learn more about the advisory and how to properly follow the boil advisory by clicking here.

During times of low water pressure, groundwater has the potential to infiltrate the city’s old water system, which is why a precautionary Boil Advisory is recommended. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment.

The city has begun to implement precautionary bacteriological testing at three locations within the water system as of Monday morning. The city will repeat the testing in 24 hours and anticipates testing results on Thursday, March 4.

If you consumed water that was potentially contaminated before you were aware of the boil advisory, the likelihood of becoming ill is very low. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, with or without fever, should contact their healthcare provider. Symptoms associated with waterborne illness are also associated with foodborne illness or even the common cold.

Please monitor the city’s Facebook page and website for updates.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.