A blustery and snowy start to March

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
In the wake of Sunday’s system, colder air is filtering in with blustery northwest winds.

Lake effect snow will continue through the day tapering off Monday afternoon. Then, winds shift out of the southwest ahead of a quick-moving disturbance. Tomorrow winds will gust in excess of 30 mph. A warm front will move across the area from west to east bringing a surge of warmer.

Today: Blustery and colder with lake effect snow showers along northwest wind belts

>Highs: 20s, temps falling by the afternoon

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Near 30°

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 30°

