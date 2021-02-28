Advertisement

Youth theater program collects 3,000 cans and bottles in two days

Superior Arts Youth Theater can drive
Superior Arts Youth Theater can drive(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theater collected three thousand cans and bottles within two days.

In the snow, the organization wrapped up the second day of their bottle and can drive Sunday.

Donations were being collected at 41 Storage, unit 211, in Negaunee Township.

This the second can and bottle drive for the group. The first can drive, in summer 2020, received six thousand cans.

Board member Aubrey Wolck said taking this initiative helps the program survive during the pandemic.

“We’re here today for the can drive to earn a little bit of money since COVID has been hard and really hard-hitting especially on local art and theater,” Wolck said. “Now, we’re here today to try and offset some of the costs.”

The Superior Arts Youth Theater plans on having a can and bottle drive every three months.

