Advertisement

Wildcat Men’s Basketball Concludes Season

NMU men's basketball
NMU men's basketball
By NMU Athletics
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the timing of recent COVID-19 testing results, the Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team’s season has come to an end.

The timing of the tests coincided with the end of the regular-season and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Tournament which begins Tuesday.

Data privacy regulations do not allow further comments on the situation.

The final games for the Wildcats were a sweep of Davenport University in a two-game home series, taking game one 100-70 and game two 66-54.

NMU ends the season with an 8-8 record overall and in GLIAC play.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
5 Upper Michigan businesses, 1 Wisconsin business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Mugshot for Andrew Seibold.
Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marijuana.
Marijuana retail operations changing on March 1
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore as seen by boat on Lake Superior.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sees record year in 2020 during pandemic

Latest News

Illinois's Andre Curbelo drives past Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice during the first half of an...
Illini win 74-69 as Wisconsin’s Trice-led rally falls short
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) blocks a shot by Indiana guard Khristian Lander (4)...
No. 3 Michigan continues to roll with 73-57 win at Indiana
NMU volleyball
Wildcat Volleyball Sweeps Saginaw Valley Series
Michigan Tech Huskies
Huskies down Rangers 69-47 to close regular season
MTU women's coach Sam Hoyt cuts the net after her team captures the GLIAC regular season title.
Tech women hold off Parkside for 15th straight win on Senior Day