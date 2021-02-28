Wildcat Men’s Basketball Concludes Season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the timing of recent COVID-19 testing results, the Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team’s season has come to an end.

The timing of the tests coincided with the end of the regular-season and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Tournament which begins Tuesday.

Data privacy regulations do not allow further comments on the situation.

The final games for the Wildcats were a sweep of Davenport University in a two-game home series, taking game one 100-70 and game two 66-54.

NMU ends the season with an 8-8 record overall and in GLIAC play.

