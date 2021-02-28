Advertisement

Students allowed back in stands for final NMU hockey game

NMU v MTU hockey
NMU v MTU hockey(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students and cardboard fans made an appearance at the Berry Events Center on Saturday.

Northern Michigan University hockey played their last home game of the season against their rivalry, Michigan Tech University.

No concessions were available during the game. Up to 250 fans were allowed in the arena, socially distanced.

“I’m just super excited to be here whether it’s socially distanced or limited seating,” NMU junior Brianna Bouwer said. “I’m just super excited to be here to support our Wildcats.”

Freshman like Samantha Kohls also enjoyed her experience at the hockey game.

“It’s been amazing,” Kohls said. “I know as a freshman I was looking forward to seeing games and now that we’re able to see them in person, especially socially distanced, I feel so safe watching and supporting my Cats.”

Fans were also allowed back in the stands during NMU’s last hockey game.

NMU hockey celebrated Senior Day during Saturday’s game.

