Snowy, blustery Sunday as February draws to a close

A Northern Plains based system enters the Great Lakes region Sunday, bringing widespread snowfall, heavy at times, to the Upper Peninsula. Winds from the north-northeast pick up in speed, producing gusts over 25 mph and leading to potential of brief whiteout road conditions.

Partial clearing begins in the western counties Sunday evening then eastward, with mainly isolated snow showers expected overnight.

Lake Superior-effect snow occurs early Monday, followed by a midweek warm-up pattern resulting in above average temperatures in the Upper Peninsula and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Cloudy, snowy and blustery with the potential for heavy snow at times and blowing snow; north winds 10-15 mph with gusts over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s (temps falling to the 20s and lower into early evening)

Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of lake effect snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday & Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

