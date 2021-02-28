Advertisement

Snowy, blustery Sunday as February draws to a close

Occasional heavy snowfall and 25+ mph wind gusts to impact driving conditions and reduce visibility
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Northern Plains based system enters the Great Lakes region Sunday, bringing widespread snowfall, heavy at times, to the Upper Peninsula. Winds from the north-northeast pick up in speed, producing gusts over 25 mph and leading to potential of brief whiteout road conditions.

Partial clearing begins in the western counties Sunday evening then eastward, with mainly isolated snow showers expected overnight.

Lake Superior-effect snow occurs early Monday, followed by a midweek warm-up pattern resulting in above average temperatures in the Upper Peninsula and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Cloudy, snowy and blustery with the potential for heavy snow at times and blowing snow; north winds 10-15 mph with gusts over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s (temps falling to the 20s and lower into early evening)

Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of lake effect snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday & Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Andrew Seibold.
Florence man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
5 Upper Michigan businesses, 1 Wisconsin business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore as seen by boat on Lake Superior.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sees record year in 2020 during pandemic
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

Karl Bohnak: 2/26/2021
A Mild Saturday with Some Snow on Sunday
breezy
Warmer trend ahead with some snow chances
Karl Bohnak's Weather: 2/25/2021
Gusty Southerly Winds Means a Warmup on Friday
warming
Warmer air moves in