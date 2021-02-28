Advertisement

New and vintage snowmobiles showcased at 4th Annual Snow Show

4th Annual Snow Show in Michigamme
4th Annual Snow Show in Michigamme(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobiles of all kinds were lined up Saturday at Maple Ridge Resort in Michigamme.

Owners, Bob and Nicole Haskett hosted their 4th Annual Snow Show. Yoopers had the opportunity to show off their vintage sleds and people of all ages were able to ride around on the nearby lake.

The owners, who started riding antique snowmobiles together at age 16, created the event four years ago after moving to the Upper Peninsula from the Detroit area.

“We were like, it would be cool to get the locals together with their old sleds and just have a winter party,” Bob Haskett said. “Today ended up being a really nice day and everyone is out enjoying themselves.”

Grills were offered for anyone who wanted to have a picnic and guest were able to book a room for the snow show weekend.

