Illini win 74-69 as Wisconsin’s Trice-led rally falls short

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and No. 5 Illinois topped No. 23 Wisconsin 74-69, completing its first sweep of the regular-season series since 2005. Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice scored 19 points in the final 2:12. Wisconsin trailed by 13 with less than three minutes left but got within one on Trice’s 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds remaining. Trice finished with 29 points. Illinois played without All-American candidate Ayo Dosunmu, who missed a second straight game after breaking his nose during a loss at Michigan State.

