Illini win 74-69 as Wisconsin’s Trice-led rally falls short

Illinois's Andre Curbelo drives past Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice during the first half of an...
Illinois's Andre Curbelo drives past Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and No. 5 Illinois topped No. 23 Wisconsin 74-69, completing its first sweep of the regular-season series since 2005. Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice scored 19 points in the final 2:12. Wisconsin trailed by 13 with less than three minutes left but got within one on Trice’s 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds remaining. Trice finished with 29 points. Illinois played without All-American candidate Ayo Dosunmu, who missed a second straight game after breaking his nose during a loss at Michigan State.

