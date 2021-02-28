Huskies down Rangers 69-47 to close regular season

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLUC) - Winning their third straight game Saturday, Michigan Tech men’s basketball swept Wisconsin-Parkside 69-47 at De Simone Gymnasium to finish 12-6 overall heading into the GLIAC conference tournament next week. Owen White led the way with 20 points and six rebounds and Trent Bell had a strong outing with 10 points, seven rebounds, and our assists. Adam Hobson also contributed 14 points off the bench to help the Huskies win the North Division regular season title for the ninth time in program history.

“We played really well all weekend,” said head coach Kevin Luke. “I thought our defense was solid and once again our offense was moving and passing. Our process continues to grow. Adam gave us a huge lift today. I’m extremely proud of this team and I look forward to seeing what we can do in the conference tournament.”

The Huskies began the first half with difficulty scoring and the Rangers led 8-0 before Hobson’s 3-pointer finally got the team on the scoreboard nearly five minutes in. Tech proceeded to go on a 15-0 run and stretched the lead to a 40-22 margin by halftime. Hobson and White had 14 and 10 points respectively at the break and the Huskies shot 56-percent with seven 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes.

Michigan Tech maintained a sizable advantage through the second half to pick up their third road sweep of the season. Solomon Oraegbu led the Rangers with 14 points and seven rebounds while Vinson Sigmon Jr. had 12 points.

MTU finished 50-percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Rangers shot 18-for-59 from the field (30.5-percent) and 5-for-25 from downtown.

The Huskies earned the No. 3 seed in the GLIAC tournament and face No. 6 seed Purdue Northwest Thursday, March 4 at 9:45 EST in Hammond, Indiana.

