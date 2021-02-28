Advertisement

Drug paraphernalia found in home in Calumet

(WHSV)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Park Avenue in the Village of Calumet and found drug paraphernalia inside a home Friday.

The warrant was for a “wanted” 28-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who were found in the home with a 3-year-old child.

Methamphetamine, prescription pills, scales, drug packaging, and electronic devices used to facilitate illegal drug activity were seized during the search.

The man and the woman were taken to Houghton County Jail. Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said names will not be released until after their arraignments in the 97th District Court.

