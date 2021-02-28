Career Performance for Kuhn Leads NMU Women’s Basketball to Victory

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball brought their brooms out today as a 65-55 win over the visiting Pride of Purdue Northwest on Saturday afternoon gave them the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) sweep.

Much like yesterday, the first quarter saw NMU in charge. From the 8:40 mark on, the Wildcats held the lead in the opening quarter. A 5-0 run, consisting of layups from Makaylee Kuhn and Vivianne Jende and a free throw from Kuhn, pushed the NMU lead to 13-7.

Four consecutive free throws for the Pride cut into the Wildcat lead, but a Kuhn layup made the score 15-11 at the end of the first.

PNW built a lead midway through the second as they found their three-point stroke. The slim advantage for the Pride did not hold as an NMU freshman came up in a big way. Kayla Tierney hit a dagger three for the Wildcats with five seconds left in the quarter. The shot sent both teams to the locker room with NMU up 32-31.

The third was a close one for both teams. The largest lead of the quarter came for PNW as a Savaya Brockington three gave the Pride a three-point advantage.

The Wildcats did not let PNW hold the lead for long, and went into the final quarter with a one-point lead thanks to a Jende layup.

A 6-0 NMU run opened up the fourth quarter of action and set the tone for the rest of the contest. A staggering 14 points in the quarter came from Wildcat free throws, including the final six points of the 65-55 victory.

Kuhn led the NMU team with a career-high 39 points. The sophomore impressed on the free throw line making 16-of-19 foul shots. She also lead the team in rebounding with seven boards.

Elena Alaix and Jende scored the second-most points of any WIldcat players with eight points each. Jende was second in the rebounding column with a total of four.

The NMU team took home the advantage over the Pride in several key statistical categories. The Wildcats outrebounded PNW by a margin of 27-22. Ball security was important to NMU as they committed three fewer turnovers than the visiting team.

The Wildcats will find out their seeding and opponent in the GLIAC Tournament this evening. The tournament is set to begin Tuesday and NMU will have home advantage to begin post-season play.

