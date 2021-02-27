Wildcats’ Offense powers the way to a 12 point win over Purdue Northwest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - The Wildcats of Northern Michigan University women’s basketball earned a 73-61 win over Purdue Northwest on Saturday afternoon in the first of their two final Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season games.

The first quarter titled towards NMU. After falling behind 3-2, an Elena Alaix three-point shot and a Samantha Potter layup put the Wildcats on top. They then added to their lead with a Makaylee Kuhn three and an Ana Rhude jumper.

PNW charged back and tied the game 18-18 with 28 seconds left in the first. A Kuhn basket took NMU up two into the second half.

The Pride used the third to go up 30-23 after a strong push before the half. The Wildcats answered back with an 11-3 run that began with a Rhude free throw and ended with two Kuhn free throws.

At the end of the third, the Wildcats were up three and looking to close the game out in the final quarter.

With 8:29 left in the game, Andrea Perez started an 11-0 NMU run with a made three-point jumper. Four Wildcats scored in the run as the team ended the day with a 73-61 victory.

Kuhn’s 34 points for NMU were a game-high and just four away from her career-high. She also led the team in rebounding with her 9 boards putting her one shy of a double-double.

Alaix was next in the scoring column for the Wildcats with 12 points. She and Potter also grabbed seven rebounds each.

As a team, NMU shot 50-percent from the field and 46.2-percent from three. The Wildcats also won the rebounding battle 29-25 over the Pride.

The regular-season for NMU comes to an end tomorrow against Purdue Northwest. Tip-off inside the PEIF practice gym is set for 1 p.m.

