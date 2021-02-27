NMU students get hands-on training during simulated mass casualty exercise

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students conducted a trauma lab Friday.

NMU nursing students and NMU ROTC collaborated for the third year straight for this event. It took place in front of the Seaborg Center on NMU’s campus.

Using five manikins as patients, each one had a different injuries from a simulated bomb explosion. It was the students’ responsibility to collect and assess the injuries.

One manikin had respiratory issues after lying in a pool of water for some time, one had head trauma, another had chest wounds from being thrown 20 feet, another had burns and the last one had severe bleeding in their leg with a partial amputation.

“So they are learning how to treat all of those different injuries because they will be going out into the real world here in the next couple of months because they are seniors,” NMU School of Nursing instructor Kary Jacobson said.

During the process, the cadets first conducted a field triage where they collected and sorted the patients in the field, then transported them to nursing students who were in the ‘Emergency Room’ waiting to give the patients the medical attention needed.

Once receiving the patient, the nursing students are instructed to assess each one from head to toe for additional injuries or anything that can potentially further harm the patient.

Master Sergeant Clemons, NMU ROTC Senior Military instructor, said the main purpose of the event is to help the two groups learn mutual communication.

“If a mass casualty were to happen and the national guard is activated,” Master Sergeant Clemons said. “They’re going to be working together. So, now they’re learning that common language and how to work together.”

The lab last over three hours.

