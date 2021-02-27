Huskies earn commanding win over NMU on Senior Night

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The No. 20-ranked Michigan Tech hockey team tied a season-high with six goals in a 6-1 victory over Northern Michigan Friday (Feb. 26) on Senior Night at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies improved to 16-8-1 overall and 6-5 in the WCHA after the fifth win over NMU this season and the seventh straight.

“I don’t think it was a 6-1 game. It was a lot more even than that,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We were able to come out on the special teams battle and the bounces went our way tonight.”

Brett Thorne scored his first collegiate goal 5:49 into the game when he beat a defenseman to the outside and fired a tight-angled shot that found its way across the goal line. Colin Swoyer and Logan Ganie picked up the assists.

“It feels good,” Thorne said. “It’s been a decent amount of games but it’s awesome to finally get the first one. I just took the puck wide almost to the goal line. I got lucky by banking it off the goalie’s foot and into the net.”

Alec Broetzman scored one of his two power-play goals with 26 seconds left in the first period. He banged in a rebound after a shot by Arvid Caderoth. Eric Gotz added the second assist.

NMU (8-14-1, 6-6-1 WCHA) got on the board 8:27 into the second with a power-play goal by Ben Newhouse. André Ghantous and Joseph Nardi assisted.

Tech took over from there. Brian Halonen buried his seventh of the season blasting in a one-timer from Chris Lipe. Tyler Rockwell added the second assist as the Huskies pulled goaltender Blake Pietila on a delayed penalty and patiently controlled play.

Jake Crespi scored Tech’s first shorthanded goal of the season at 16:47 of the second period to make it 4-1. He stole a pass deep in the defensive zone and used his speed to create a breakaway and score his fourth of the season.

Tech used a 5:00 major power play to add to the lead late in the game. Broetzman scored his second of the night with a tic-tac-toe passing play from Trenton Bliss and Arvid Caderoth at 15:33. It was Broetzman’s 12th of the season and sixth on the power play.

Tyler Rockwell scored the final goal of the game on his Senior Night with 1:31 remaining. He fired a shot through traffic for his fourth of the season and second on the power play. Trenton Bliss and Parker Saretsky assisted.

Tech outshot NMU 36-29. Pietila earned his 13th win of the season with 28 saves. Rico DiMatteo was the third NMU goaltender Tech faced this season. He made 30 saves for the visitors.

“Blake was great in that first period,” added Shawhan. “They had a number of opportunities that he had to come up big for. His numbers are off the charts this season, and his consistency has been outstanding. He’s giving us a chance every game.”

The Huskies were 3-for-7 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Tech honored seniors Justin Misiak, David Raisanen, Greyson Reitmeier, Tyler Rockwell, Marcus Russell, Mark Sinclair, and Cooper Watson after the game.

The two teams will wrap up the series in Marquette on Saturday for the sixth meeting of the regular season. The puck drops at 6:07 p.m.

