CopperDog 150 teams hit the trails in Eagle Harbor

The race is on in Eagle Harbor, where dog sled teams will mush to Copper Harbor as the sun goes down.
The CopperDog 150 was a bit quiet, but the dogs were still just as excited to hit the trails...
The CopperDog 150 was a bit quiet, but the dogs were still just as excited to hit the trails and burn off their energy.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The first of three CopperDog 150 races begins tonight as mushers head from Eagle Harbor to Copper Harbor.

Teams fastened up their dog sleds one by one in the CopperDog launch chute.

John Bryant, assistant race director said the officials are doing a great job to make sure everything goes according to plan.

“Our lead sleds and everything are just about to leave,” he said before the race began. “They’ll go out there and make sure we’re ready to go.”

Bryant also said every one of the 23 registered teams showed up.

Musher Joann Fortier said she, her husband and her dogs wouldn’t have missed the CopperDog 150 for the world.

“We were worried it wouldn’t happen, you know,” said Fortier. “We would’ve understood with everything going on but we were really hoping it would happen.”

Fortier said she loves the community, the people and said it would have been sad not to come.

The organizers also said the event is off to an overall good start.

“Everybody is here, everybody made it, everybody checked in,” said Bryant. “Our officials and vets have given the sign-off, and we’re good to go.”

Tonight’s race is the first of three segments to take place this weekend... and Fortier says the anticipation before gets her every time.

I’m nervous at this point, I like when I’m out on the trail,” said Fortier.

The contestants head to Copper Harbor tonight, where the second race begins tomorrow.

“They get there tonight, they’ll feed their dogs, water their dogs, start getting some rest,” said Bryant. “We’re going again out of copper harbor tomorrow morning at 8:30.”

“Day two, we do a loop from Copper Harbor,” said Fortier. “We go out and we go back to Copper Harbor, and then Day three we come from Copper Harbor and finish here again.”

“We look forward to doing it back to normal next year, but this year in order to continue to do it in the future we wanted to make sure there was interest and we had everybody here,” said Bryant.

To keep up with the mushers and their packs, check out the CopperDog 150′s Facebook where there will be additional livestreams, photos and more.

