CopperDog 150 contestants continue second leg of race

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Early this morning, the CopperDog 150 began its second leg of the race in Copper Harbor.

It was a gorgeous morning, and just a tad colder than last night’s big kickoff in Eagle Harbor.

Mushers reported the beginning of the race was smooth sailing. In fact, with the higher temperatures trails are compacting, which can make for faster times.

Many mushers also reported they didn’t need to use booties for their dogs for the same reason.

Today, the contestants and dog teams will race a 39-mile loop around Copper Harbor, where the race starts and ends for today.

Musher Erin Altemus came to race with her friend and husband from Grand Marais, MN.

“It’s a little fast for what we train for,” said Altemus, who typically does slower races with her pack. “We hopped onto this at the last minute to see another race in at the end of the season and have some fun.”

As of this morning, first place is held by JR Anderson, with a time of 02:37:12 for the 34-mile race last night. Although, things can always change out on the trails.

You can find more information about race results at the CopperDog 150 website, or Facebook.

Additionally, remember the organizers are asking that there be no spectators this year.

