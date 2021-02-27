Advertisement

Birchview Elementary students build snowmen for Marquette County Medical Care Facility residents

Students making snowmen for the residents of the MCMCF(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Birchview Elementary in Ishpeming took their first field trip of the year Friday afternoon. Throughout the day students made snowmen in the courtyard of the Marquette County Medical Care Facility.

Complete with radishes for eyes and carrot noses, the snowmen were made so the residents of the facility could look and watch the students and see their creations. The school’s Principal says it was a great experience for the students and residents.

“It’s been a really cool way for the students to connect to the residents here all of our grades have come out here and built the snowmen, and back at the school I’ve heard several of the teachers and students talking about how the residents were waving to them,” said Matthew Byce, Principal for Birchview Elementary.

Students began building the snowmen at 10 Friday morning. Over the course of the day all Birchview students had a chance to join the fun.

