A Mild Saturday with Some Snow on Sunday
A Band of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Briefly Fall Over Northwest Portions
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild, chance of some flurries north
Highs: mid 30s to 40 north with temperatures falling some in the afternoon, 40 into the mid 40s south
Sunday: Snow likely; a few hours of moderate to heavy snow possible, mainly over the northwest half of Upper Michigan
Highs: around 30 far north into the 30s elsewhere
Monday: Blustery and colder, some snow showers and flurries north in the morning
Highs: teens to around 20 south
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, brisk southwesterly winds and warmer
Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mild, partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s north, 40s south
Temperatures should trend colder late next week before warming back up again later next weekend. No significant snow is expected.
