A Mild Saturday with Some Snow on Sunday

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild, chance of some flurries north

Highs: mid 30s to 40 north with temperatures falling some in the afternoon, 40 into the mid 40s south

Sunday: Snow likely; a few hours of moderate to heavy snow possible, mainly over the northwest half of Upper Michigan

Highs: around 30 far north into the 30s elsewhere

Monday: Blustery and colder, some snow showers and flurries north in the morning

Highs: teens to around 20 south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, brisk southwesterly winds and warmer

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mild, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s north, 40s south

Temperatures should trend colder late next week before warming back up again later next weekend. No significant snow is expected.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.