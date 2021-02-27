Advertisement

A Mild Saturday with Some Snow on Sunday

A Band of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Briefly Fall Over Northwest Portions
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild, chance of some flurries north

Highs: mid 30s to 40 north with temperatures falling some in the afternoon, 40 into the mid 40s south

Sunday: Snow likely; a few hours of moderate to heavy snow possible, mainly over the northwest half of Upper Michigan

Highs: around 30 far north into the 30s elsewhere

Monday: Blustery and colder, some snow showers and flurries north in the morning

Highs: teens to around 20 south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, brisk southwesterly winds and warmer

Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mild, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s north, 40s south

Temperatures should trend colder late next week before warming back up again later next weekend.  No significant snow is expected.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Luce County teen charged in shooting death of his 10-year-old sister
car crash
Several injured in Wednesday morning crash in Baraga Township
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24.
Gov. Whitmer teases the lifting of some restrictions in ‘coming days’

Latest News

breezy
Warmer trend ahead with some snow chances
Karl Bohnak's Weather: 2/25/2021
Gusty Southerly Winds Means a Warmup on Friday
warming
Warmer air moves in
Karl Bohnak: 2/24/2021
Seasonable Temperatures Thursday and Then Warmer on Friday