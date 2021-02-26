Advertisement

West End Health Foundation to hold 2021 Spring Grant Cycle

Nonprofits to use funds for capital, facility, and equipment improvements
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a matter of months, some health-related nonprofits in Marquette County will receive some financial assistance.

The West End Health Foundation is holding its second Spring Grant Cycle, which gives organizations money for any capital, facility, and equipment improvements.

Organizations are only eligible if they target people on the west side of the county, which is from Negaunee Township to the Baraga County line.

Grants could range from $1,000 to $10,000.

“We do like to see a track record in some experience,” said foundation manager Pam Christensen, “so that we know that grant funding will be used to the best of an organization’s ability.”

The application deadline for eligible nonprofits is no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 1st. The decisions on who gets the funding will be announced at the end of that month.

To find out how to apply, visit http://westendhf.org/grants/.

