Warmer trend ahead with some snow chances

We are in for an unseasonably warm and breezy day. A persistent southerly wind develops with gusts pushing 30 to 35 mph near Lake Superior this afternoon through tonight. Then, a weak disturbance brings some light scattered snow showers tonight through tomorrow morning. Otherwise, our next best shot of snow comes Sunday morning. It moves in across the west and spreads east. Next week will start off a little cooler than normal, but temperatures will rebound quickly to the 30s for the rest of the week.

Today: Morning sunshine with clouds filtering back in. Plus, warm and breezy conditions

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s south

Saturday: A few scattered to isolated snow showers in the east early in the morning. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Snow moves in from west to east during the morning and slowly clears out during the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 20s west, mid-30s east

Monday: A few scattered snow showers early on.

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

