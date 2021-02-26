U.P. law enforcement: Stay alert for snowmobile theft

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Engines have been finally roaring to a busy snowmobile season in the Upper Peninsula.

And for General Manager Tom Banse of Pat’s Motorsports in Greenland, Ontonagon County, it was better late than never.

“Once the snow started coming, people really got excited and got engaged. We’ve been fortunate. We’ve had a ton of snow in our area. The groomers have been out strong,” he said.

But along with the good, followed some of the bad last Saturday night.

“We had a vehicle show up in our parking lot with no plates on. It came in and parked, observed and then left. But then later that evening, a double cab white pickup pulling on a gooseneck toy hauler came through, parked in front of our business. And a few minutes later, a suspect dressed in snowmobile gear taking one of our snowmobiles from the property,” Banse described.

The dealership has been working closely with Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office on the case involving a stolen 2020 Polaris 850 XCR snowmobile.

Michigan State Police (MSP) in Calumet have also confirmed a few more reports in the Copper Country.

“In both of our cases that we’ve taken, we’ve been able to recover the snowmobiles within a couple of days,” said Sgt. Russell Larson.

And Luce County Sheriff Department has posted a theft alert via social media following a snowmobile theft from Munising Motor Sports -- who are offering a reward that leads to any tips.

“The tips that I have would be don’t leave a snowmobile running unattended. If you’re going to leave your snowmobile unattended, take the key and/or tether with you. And if you park your snowmobile in a position that’s hard to access by motor vehicle, it makes it harder to steal,” Sgt. Larson said.

“If it is stolen, report it as soon as possible. And then, all law enforcement, if you’re going to put out the pictures of the snowmobiles -- if any of those are seen please call your local law enforcement or 911 so we can check those out,” advised Ontonagon County Sheriff Dale Rantala.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen snowmobile from Pat’s Motor Sports is asked to contact the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office at 906-884-4901.

