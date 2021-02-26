Advertisement

Superior Stay in Marquette seeing more business

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the newer hotels in Marquette is starting to see an increase in business lately. Superior Stay, the former site of the Beacon House on Third Street, had seen a slow in business during the pandemic, but that’s starting to change.

The boutique hotel has 39 rooms, complete with air purifiers. The staff is also looking to capitalize on local partnerships with Travel Marquette and NMU.

“So our goal is to meet with everybody whether it’s the folks at Northern or just the folks at City Hall, we want to communicate with everybody to find out what’s missing and what folks need help with in the community,” said Superior Stay Manager A.J. Patel.

The renovations are ongoing. Superior stay also offers a special discount on long stays for NMU students and faculty.

