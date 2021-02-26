Advertisement

No time for a long workout? No problem

Don’t let time constraints stop you from being active
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Here’s a fitness tip...

You can use your next short break to run in place.

Travis Alexander of TM Fitness says a five minute workout is enough to increase your heart rate and form a habit.

A quick workout could mean walking up and down the stairs while you’re on the phone.

Or even lifting a gallon of milk before you pour it in your cereal.

Alexander says you shouldn’t let time constraints stop you from being active.

“Start off small, and that typically works for most people, and then slowly build it on. So like yes, people have a time constraint. Just carve out five minutes, carve out 10 minutes, 15 minutes, just get some type of movement going ‘cause it will start to create that habit and obviously the longer you do it the more successful you’ll become in the long term.”

TM Fitness offers personal and small group training.

The gym is located off US Highway 41 in Marquette Township.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Luce County teen charged in shooting death of his 10-year-old sister
car crash
Several injured in Wednesday morning crash in Baraga Township
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24.
Gov. Whitmer teases the lifting of some restrictions in ‘coming days’
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

LIVE fitness Friday
Pasties made fresh daily in Marquette
Jean Kay’s found success by changing operations
The special exhibit at the Marquette Regional History Center
Connecting with the community through winter sports
Towners' latest line in artisanal chocolates
Towners embraces international women’s day