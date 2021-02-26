No time for a long workout? No problem

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Here’s a fitness tip...

You can use your next short break to run in place.

Travis Alexander of TM Fitness says a five minute workout is enough to increase your heart rate and form a habit.

A quick workout could mean walking up and down the stairs while you’re on the phone.

Or even lifting a gallon of milk before you pour it in your cereal.

Alexander says you shouldn’t let time constraints stop you from being active.

“Start off small, and that typically works for most people, and then slowly build it on. So like yes, people have a time constraint. Just carve out five minutes, carve out 10 minutes, 15 minutes, just get some type of movement going ‘cause it will start to create that habit and obviously the longer you do it the more successful you’ll become in the long term.”

TM Fitness offers personal and small group training.

The gym is located off US Highway 41 in Marquette Township.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.