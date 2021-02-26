Neguanee Public Schools to have new indoor practice field

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - At Negaunee Public Schools, snow makes it difficult for outdoor sports teams to prepare for upcoming games and seasons. But, that is soon going to change, as the district is getting ready for the construction of a $2.5 million indoor practice facility.

According to the planned design, the facility will be located next to Miners Stadium’s south end zone and in place of the old tennis courts. Superintendent Dan Skewis says the complex will be available for both turf and court sports.

“Tennis, obviously, can’t be played on turf,” Skewis said, “but we’re going to have a sports court flooring for that. The turf can be put down and taken up relatively easy, so both of those options will be in place.”

Skewis says many in the district are thrilled about this project. One of those people is Negaunee High School football coach and athletic director Paul Jacobson.

“It’s tough to watch kids running hurdles in a hallway or throwing baseballs into a batting cage in the basement of an elementary building,” he stated. “We’re thrilled from the support of our community to help our student-athletes here in Negaunee.”

Jacobson says students and student-athletes have praised this project.

“We’ve heard nothing but excited chit-chat,” he said, “not just in our student-athletes but the buzz around the community. It’s just an incredible opportunity.”

And, as an added bonus, Skewis says athletes would not be the only ones to use the future building.

“Our marching band would be able to use it as well,” he explained, “where if we have the turf down in the entire building, they could use it as pregame practicing prior to taking the field on a Friday night for our football team.”

Skewis expects construction on the indoor practice facility to begin this July and hopes the first athletes will step into the complex in early 2022.

