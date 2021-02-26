Marijuana retail operations changing on March 1

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) Friday issued a reminder that, beginning March 1, 2021, applicants are no longer required to hold an active medical marijuana license to be eligible for the following adult-use licenses: Marijuana Retailer, Marijuana Processor, Class B Marijuana Grower, Class C Marijuana Grower, and Marijuana Secure Transporter.

“Beginning Monday, business entry into the adult-use marijuana market will be more accessible for all Michiganders, as the requirement to hold a license on the medical side of the industry will be removed,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo.

The MRA released an advisory bulletin on November 13, 2020, with updated information regarding the application process for a state license under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA). On March 1, 2021, the eligibility restriction that requires an applicant to hold an active state operating license under the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA) to be eligible for numerous MRTMA state licenses will be removed. Further information explaining the reasons for removing this eligibility requirement can be found in the MRA Advisory Bulletin dated October 6, 2020, here.

Applicants are advised that the applications, step-by-step instructions, and other educational resources that were previously available on the MRA website for adult-use establishments are going to be updated on Monday, March 1, 2021 to be consistent with this change in eligibility.

Effective March 1, 2021, applicants will need to refer to and utilize the updated applications and resources that will be posted on the MRA website. Previous versions of the applications will not be accepted. To ensure applications are processed as quickly and efficiently as possible, applicants are encouraged to submit applications through the online application portal, Accela Citizen Access (ACA).

ACA is also being updated to be consistent with this eligibility change and incorporate the changes to the paper applications. While the MRA will accept paper applications, it is highly recommended that applicants use the online application, which has been specifically designed to ensure the efficient receipt of all necessary applicant information.

Due to the number of changes that need to be made across the MRA website and within ACA, the public may experience brief interruptions to service while the MRA makes these changes. On March 1, 2021, the ACA online application portal and MRA website content regarding adult-use licensing will be updated. During these updates, please note that applicants and licensees may temporarily lose access to records they have submitted and/or have pending with the MRA during intermittent system updates.

Additionally, there will be a new renewal attestation placed on the website for renewal applicants under the MMFLA as well as a revised renewal attestation updated on the website for renewal applicants under the MRTMA. These confirmations of tax compliance attestations will require coordination with the Department of Treasury for completion.

The MRA appreciates your understanding and patience while the necessary system changes are made.

Questions can be sent to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency via email at MRA-Adult-Use-Marijuana@michigan.gov. For more information about the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, please visit www.michigan.gov/MRA.

