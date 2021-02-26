LSCP announces 2021 annual celebration, Distinguished Service Award winners

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) will host their Annual Celebration virtually on Thursday, March 11 at 4:00 p.m. This event is the LSCP’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds benefit economic development in Marquette County.

During the celebration, they will also be honoring this year’s Distinguished Service Award (DSA) winners.

The individual recipient for 2021 is Scott Erbisch, Marquette County Administrator. Erbisch is very involved in many community groups and organizations. He currently serves as an LSCP Board Member, a United Way of Marquette County Board Member, is a Marquette County Ambassador and was recently appointed by Governor Whitmer to the Michigan Municipal Services Authority Board and Executive Committee.

This year’s business DSA recipient is Eagle Mine. Projects Eagle Mine has helped launch include Accelerate U.P. and the Marquette-Alger Technical Middle College. Additionally, their recent contribution to the Love on Local program, and the launch of their own program, Rockin Local, has promoted local shopping at a time when it is needed most. With countless other contributions, Eagle Mine has stood out as a top economic driver for our community.

This year’s silent auction will be held online from March 8 - 12.

The virtual event will feature an introduction to the incoming LSCP CEO, Sarah Lucas, and farewell to long time CEO, Amy Clickner. Virtual networking will begin following the program.

The event is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. To register for the event, visit marquette.org.

Event sponsors include: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Enbridge, Eagle Mine, UP Health System, Upper Peninsula Power Company, Upper Peninsula Health Plan, Bennett Media Group, VAST, 44North, Deb Muchmore Consulting, Envirologic: Environmental Consulting & Services, Northern Michigan University, Accident Fund, Bell Financial, Great Northern Title, Iron Range Agency, Upper Peninsula Home Health and Hospice and TV6 & FOX UP.

About Lake Superior Community Partnership: The LSCP is the region’s leading resource for economic development, providing a wide variety of affordable and effective development services. The LSCP helps its partners make the connections that matter – between businesses, organizations, leaders and legislators, and provides a powerful legislative voice for programs and policies that strengthen the regional economy. More information on the Lake Superior Community Partnership can be found at www.marquette.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.