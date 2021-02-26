Isle Royale opening to visitors this year

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Isle Royale National Park will be opening for visitors for the 2021 summer season.

On Friday, the national park announced that plans are being finalized to open the park for visitation this summer.

Ranger III out of Houghton will also provide limited public passenger service, with reservations beginning Monday, March 1. The park says Ranger III passenger service operates May 25 through September 11. Capacity on Ranger III will be held at approximately 50% of pre-pandemic capacity to provide for proper social distancing.

Beginning Monday, to make a reservation to ride the Ranger III, call the Houghton visitor center at 906-482-0984 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. eastern Monday through Friday. Reservations cannot be made online or by email.

“Park staff and partners look forward to welcoming the public to the island during the 2021 season,” said Denice Swanke, Isle Royale Superintendent. “While park operations will be reduced and vary from offerings in past years, visitors will still have the opportunity for an excellent experience.”

The parks says other ferry and seaplane services will be offered, beginning mid-May, by Isle Royale Queen IV, Voyageur II, Sea Hunter III, and Isle Royale Seaplanes.

The park says, to mitigate risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and to protect public health, the park will have reduced capacities and reduced services in 2021.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, options and availabilities may change. To stay up-to-date with the latest park information, visit the Isle Royal National Pak website or Facebook page.

