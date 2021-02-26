Advertisement

Holy Name High School partners with Chesterton Schools Network

Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Name Catholic High School is partnering with the Chesterton Schools Network. The school’s official name will be Holy Name High School – A Chesterton Academy.

An education from HNHS – A Chesterton Academy will be similar to a liberal arts education, with Catholic teachings. There will also be an online program for students outside of the Escanaba area. Principal Joseph Carlson is excited for students to begin learning in the new high school.

“It closed in 1971 and it’s kind of providential maybe that it’s opening in 2021 – exactly 50 years from the date of closing,” said Joseph Carlson, principal at Holy Name Catholic School.

In addition, Gladstone High School partnered with HNHS to allow students to try out for any of Gladstone’s sports teams.

HNHS will hold informational sessions throughout the U.P. with specifics on what this means for students.

Here’s a list of all informational sessions:

• March 2 at Holy Name Catholic School Multi-purpose room, Escanaba – 7 p.m. EST

• March 4 at Holy Spirit Catholic School Gymnasium, Norway – 7 p.m. CST

• March 9 at Father Marquette Catholic Academy Gymnasium, Marquette – 7 p.m. EST

• March 11 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Basement, L’Anse – 6 p.m. EST

• March 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Parish Hall, Sault Ste. Marie, MI – 11:15 a.m. EST

• March 16 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School Gymnasium – 7 p.m. EST

• March 18 at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy, Menominee – 7 p.m. EST

• March 22—Virtual presentation via Zoom.us – 7 p.m. EST– Please e-mail

