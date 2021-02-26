Gusty Southerly Winds Means a Warmup on Friday

Friday: Gusty south winds, mostly cloudy with some filtered sunshine

Highs: mid 30s east to low 40s west

Saturday: Chance of some light snow and flurries north, mostly cloudy and mild

Highs: 30s north, around 40 south

Sunday: Good chance of snow

Highs: around 30

Monday: Colder and blustery with some snow showers north

Highs: teens to 20 north, 20s south

A quick warmup is expected on Tuesday, with above average temperatures the rest of the week.

