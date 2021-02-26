Gusty Southerly Winds Means a Warmup on Friday
With Mild Weather Continuing Saturday
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Friday: Gusty south winds, mostly cloudy with some filtered sunshine
Highs: mid 30s east to low 40s west
Saturday: Chance of some light snow and flurries north, mostly cloudy and mild
Highs: 30s north, around 40 south
Sunday: Good chance of snow
Highs: around 30
Monday: Colder and blustery with some snow showers north
Highs: teens to 20 north, 20s south
A quick warmup is expected on Tuesday, with above average temperatures the rest of the week.
