Advertisement

Gusty Southerly Winds Means a Warmup on Friday

With Mild Weather Continuing Saturday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday: Gusty south winds, mostly cloudy with some filtered sunshine

Highs: mid 30s east to low 40s west

Saturday: Chance of some light snow and flurries north, mostly cloudy and mild

Highs: 30s north, around 40 south

Sunday: Good chance of snow

Highs: around 30

Monday: Colder and blustery with some snow showers north

Highs: teens to 20 north, 20s south

A quick warmup is expected on Tuesday, with above average temperatures the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24.
Gov. Whitmer teases the lifting of some restrictions in ‘coming days’
Handcuffs image
Luce County teen charged in shooting death of his 10-year-old sister
35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor is 5′10″ and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and...
WANTED: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive, Dennis Swenor
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

warming
Warmer air moves in
Karl Bohnak: 2/24/2021
Seasonable Temperatures Thursday and Then Warmer on Friday
snow
More snow chances to end the month
Karl Bohnak: 2/23/2021
Snow Diminishes West to East Wednesday Morning